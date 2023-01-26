Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aptiv PLC’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Aptiv’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

APTV opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

