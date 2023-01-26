Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($8.15). The company had revenue of $77.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals



Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

