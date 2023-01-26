Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $12.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.4 %

OVV stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

