Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the company will earn $16.96 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $20.19 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.14. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C($0.96). The business had revenue of C$4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.