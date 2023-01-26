Jefferies Financial Group Raises Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,552,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 993,893 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

