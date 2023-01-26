Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $15.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.65. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $249.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

