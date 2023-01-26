JMP Securities Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $42.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYF. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.