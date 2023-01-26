JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

