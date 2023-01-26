JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $44.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

