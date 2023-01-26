Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 20 at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Up 5.3 %
Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
