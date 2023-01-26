Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 20 at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

