Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.