Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.9 %

KMB opened at $132.06 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

