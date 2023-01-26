Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.