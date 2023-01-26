Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,659 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.02% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $38,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -165.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

