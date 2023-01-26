Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

