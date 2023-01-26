Lincoln National Corp Acquires 676 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,588,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

