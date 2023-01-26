Lincoln National Corp Has $786,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after purchasing an additional 248,949 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

