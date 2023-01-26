Lincoln National Corp Purchases 815 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Shares of CTVA opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

