Loop Capital Begins Coverage on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UMC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after buying an additional 4,488,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,403,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after buying an additional 2,064,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 4,633,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

