LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.63.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $231.94 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

