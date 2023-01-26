Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.62.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $61.14 on Friday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

