ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $80.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.11.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAN opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

