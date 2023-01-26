Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of MRVI opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 277,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $65,350,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

