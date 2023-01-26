Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 44.40 ($0.55) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.73) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 44.28 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.28. The firm has a market cap of £292.43 million and a P/E ratio of 210.86.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

