Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $114,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $113,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

