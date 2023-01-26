Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,396.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,396.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,531.57 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,583.40. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,470.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

