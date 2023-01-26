Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $80.50.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

