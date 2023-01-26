Microsoft Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.