MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

