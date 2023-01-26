Morgan Stanley Downgrades APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Equal Weight

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

NASDAQ APA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

