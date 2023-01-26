Morgan Stanley Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $325.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.43.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $263.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average is $187.43. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.