Morgan Stanley Increases BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $216.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

BioNTech stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

