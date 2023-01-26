Morgan Stanley Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $286.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $286.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $315.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $225.01 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,131 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

