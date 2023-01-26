Morgan Stanley Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $286.00

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $286.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $315.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $225.01 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,131 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.