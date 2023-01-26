Morgan Stanley Lowers Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target to $13.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 301.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 69,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,347.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,870,274 shares in the company, valued at $24,675,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 69,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $174,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,870,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,675,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eli Casdin acquired 2,492,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,479,309.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,078,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,977,701 shares of company stock worth $7,718,753. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.