Morgan Stanley Trims Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Target Price to $3.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,973.85% and a negative return on equity of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

