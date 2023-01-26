Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 58,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

