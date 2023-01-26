M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.43.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
