Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 216,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Murphy Oil worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 324.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

