NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

