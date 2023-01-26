National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.71.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$65.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.43. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$66.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

