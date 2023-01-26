NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
NYSE NEP opened at $71.74 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
