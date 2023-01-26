Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.57.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

ALFVY opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.95%. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

