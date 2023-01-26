Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.57.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
ALFVY opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
