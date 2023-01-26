Northwest Pipe Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $122.98 million during the quarter. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.62%.

NWPX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $353.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 57.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

