Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

GlobalData Price Performance

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 1,265 ($15.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55. GlobalData has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,448 ($17.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,144.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6,325.00.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.22), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,054,228.05).

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.