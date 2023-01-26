Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONEXF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Company Profile

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($87.00) million for the quarter.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

