OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.