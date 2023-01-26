OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
