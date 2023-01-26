Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $16.96 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.96 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $20.19 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C($0.96). The business had revenue of C$4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

TSE:OVV opened at C$66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.14. The stock has a market cap of C$16.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.