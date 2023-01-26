Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $279.84 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 405,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Stories

