Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pentair were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 773.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pentair by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pentair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

