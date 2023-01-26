Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $25.73 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 53,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

